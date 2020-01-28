Services
Blake-Doyle Funeral Home
226 West Collings Ave
Collingswood, NJ 08108
(856) 854-2570
Viewing
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Blake-Doyle Funeral Home
226 West Collings Ave
Collingswood, NJ 08108
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
11:00 AM
Blake-Doyle Funeral Home
226 West Collings Ave
Collingswood, NJ 08108
View Map
Collingswood - Francis "Frank" Mathern of Collingswood, NJ passed away peacefully on Sunday, January 26, 2020 at the age of 95.

Devoted uncle of Barbara Mrozowski, Richard Mathern, Thomas Mathern, Joseph Bruno, Linda Howell and predeceased Joseph Mathern. Cherished great uncle of many nieces and nephews and great, great uncle of many nieces and nephews.

Frank was a WWII Army Veteran and a proud recipient of the Bronze Star with "V" for Valor. He was a humble man, loving son, cherished uncle, a genuine family man. He also put others first. He was resident of the United Methodist Home of Collingswood where he had many friends. He was very easy to get along with. Frank had a joy of life that he shared through his humor. He will be missed by many.

Family and friends are invited to the viewing on Thursday January 30, 2020 from 10:00 - 11:00 am at BLAKE-DOYLE Funeral Home 226 W. Collings Avenue Collingswood, NJ 08108. A Funeral Service will be celebrated at 11:00 am. Interment to follow in Calvary Cemetery, Cherry Hill, NJ. For the full story and to leave your remembrances of Frank please visit BLAKE-DOYLE.com.

The family requests donations in Frank's name to United Methodist Communities of Collingswood 640 Haddon Avenue, Collingswood, NJ 08108 or www.collingswood.umcommunities.org.
Published in Courier-Post from Jan. 28 to Jan. 29, 2020
