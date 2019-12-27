Services
Francis Powell

Sicklerville - on December 21, 2019. Age 69. Beloved husband of Nancy (nee Stewart). Loving brother of Anne Jobson (Douglas), Patricia Powell, Helen Tomlin, Robert Powell (Ann), Virginia Powell (Dale Jager) and Theresa Pino (Mark). Dear brother-in-law to Pam Eppleman. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.

Services are private.

Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.egizifuneral.com.

"A Life Well Lived Is Worth Remembering"
Published in Courier-Post from Dec. 27 to Dec. 29, 2019
