Francis Powell
Sicklerville - on December 21, 2019. Age 69. Beloved husband of Nancy (nee Stewart). Loving brother of Anne Jobson (Douglas), Patricia Powell, Helen Tomlin, Robert Powell (Ann), Virginia Powell (Dale Jager) and Theresa Pino (Mark). Dear brother-in-law to Pam Eppleman. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.
Services are private.
Published in Courier-Post from Dec. 27 to Dec. 29, 2019