Francis R. Pease
Voorhees - On September 22, 2020, Frank, age 65, beloved husband of Carol Pease (nee Campiglia). Survived by his siblings John Pease and Cathy Calloway; mother-in-law Joan M. Campiglia; sisters and brothers-in-law Alicia, Mark, Virginia, and Paul: and many loving nieces and nephews. Frank served in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War. He worked for American Waste Removal in Voorhees, and also for Pepco Manufacturing Company in Somerdale. He loved his car, and enjoyed playing his guitar. Cremation was held privately. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the visitation with the family on Wednesday 11am to 12noon at the: ORA L. WOOSTER FUNERAL HOME, Clementon, NJ. A Memorial Service will begin at 12noon. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations to the American Cancer Society, 1851 Old Cuthbert Rd., Cherry Hill, NJ 08034 and/or the Animal Welfare Association, 509 Centennial Blvd., Voorhees, NJ 08043. Share memories at OraLWoosterFuneralHome.com.




Published in Courier Post from Sep. 24 to Sep. 27, 2020.
