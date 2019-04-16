|
Francis Starr
- - Francis Starr (Wimp, Frank) passed away peacefully at home on April 14, 2019. Frank was predeceased by his beloved wife, Shirley (nee Crain). He is survived by his loving children, Kimberly Ann Starr and Kevin F. Starr; his beloved granddaughter, Kathryn Heller (Mark) and the new light of his life, great-granddaughter, Remi Louise Heller. Frank also leaves to cherish his memory, his former daughter-in-law, Maryalice Brown (Kenneth) and was "Pop-Pop" to Madison Brown and Michael Brown.
Francis was predeceased by his brothers, George Starr, Jr. and Thomas A. Starr; his sisters, Emily Beebe, Caroline Brown, Evelyn Phillips and Susanna Beebe Davis.
A Burlington County resident for his entire life, Frank worked for 28 years at Medford Knitwear Mill, several years at Phillips Heat & Fuel and Golden Pheasant Golf Course.
Frank's family would like to express their gratitude and appreciation to the staff at Samaritan Hospice for their care of Frank during his illness.
Friends and family are invited to his visitation on Friday, April 19th beginning at 10:00am with services starting at 12:00pm, all at Lechner Funeral Home, 24 N. Main St. Medford, NJ 08055. Burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Virtua Foundation, 303 Lippincott Drive, 4th Floor, Marlton, NJ 08053 or Samaritan Hospice and Healthcare, 5 Eves Drive, Suite 300, Marlton, NJ 08053.
Published in Courier-Post on Apr. 16, 2019