Francis X Whelan
Sicklerville - Francis X Whelan, age 87, of Sicklerville formerly Somerdale, on Jan 1st 2020. Husband of the late Marie (Griffith) Whelan. Frank was an accountant for over 40 years in Somerdale and an entrepreneur at heart
Survived by his children Colleen (Mark) Twardziak, Frank (Jennifer) Whelan, Eileen Whelan (Scott Smith), Daughter in Law Patricia Whelan and Sister in Law Marie Whelan. Predeceased by his twin brother Michael and his son Michael.
Grandfather of Kerry, Erin, Kelly, Matthew, Jenna, Fiona, Michael, Seanmarie and Scarlett.
Dividing his time between New Jersey and his second home outside of Boca Raton and always ready with a story to share with his grandchildren. Frank enjoyed being a twin, golfing, time with his lifelong friends and Camden Catholic classmates, his home in Ocean City and traveling the world, with his favorite destination being Ireland which he and his wife of 47 years visited over 20 times with his beloved Cara Irish Society.
Relatives and Friends are invited to attend his Viewing and Visitation Monday Jan 6th from 8-10AM at Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish- St Lawrence Church 135 N White Horse Pike Lindenwold NJ 08021. Funeral Mass at 10:30AM. Burial at Gate of Heaven Cemetery Berlin NJ. Funeral under the direction of EUGENE J ZALE FUNERAL HOME INC Stratford NJ. PH 856-783-5100. Please share condolences at www.ZaleFuneralHome.net
Published in Courier-Post from Jan. 2 to Jan. 5, 2020