Services
Gardner Funeral Home
126 S. Black Horse Pike
Runnemede, NJ 08078
856-939-2095
Viewing
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Gardner Funeral Home
126 S. Black Horse Pike
Runnemede, NJ 08078
Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
8:00 PM
Gardner Funeral Home
126 S. Black Horse Pike
Runnemede, NJ 08078
Francisco deJesus Laranjeira

Runnemede - Francisco Fernando de Jesus Laranjeira on July 28, 2019 of Runnemede formerly of Aveiro, Portugal. Age 83. Beloved father of Maria Rosa (Jose), Cristina Manulea (Ilidio), Paulo (Sheila), John (Melody), and Elizabeth (Salvatore). Loving grandfather of Samantha, Paul Jr. (Brienne), Jessica, Ashley, Rebecca, John II, Claudia, Maria, Salvatore Jr., Dominic, Alexandre and Emanuel (Anna). Dear great grandfather of Noah, Carter, Ella, Sophia, Mason, Michael and Levi. Francisco worked for Redi Mix Concrete. He loved gardening, planting peach trees, riding his bicycle and he loved his wine. He especially enjoyed being with his family. There will be a viewing on Thursday evening from 6pm to 8pm at GARDNER FUNERAL HOME, RUNNEMEDE. Funeral service 8pm at the funeral home. Interment Private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Francisco's memory to Samaritan Healthcare and Hospice, 5 Eves Drive, Suite 300, Marlton, NJ 08053 or the , 1851 Old Cuthbert Road, Cherry Hill, NJ 08034. Family and friends may share memories at www.GardnerFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier-Post on July 30, 2019
