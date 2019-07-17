|
|
Francisco James "Frank" Ieraci
Atco - Francisco James "Frank" Ieraci, on July 12, 2019, age 72, of Atco, NJ. Beloved husband of Gloria "Beth" Ieraci (nee Ferreri). Loving father of James (Katie) Ieraci, Ph.D. of Ridley Park, PA and Valerie Ieraci of Atco, NJ. Dear brother of A. Philip (Joyce) Ieraci, of Huntingdon, PA, Elizabeth (James) Deihl of Sinking Valley, PA, Sandra Ieraci of Camp Hill, PA, and sister-in-law, Bonnie Ferreri, of West Berlin, NJ. He is also survived by 3 nieces, 1 nephew, 2 great nieces and 3 great nephews, and many other family and friends. He was predeceased by his parents, Anthony and MaryAnn Ieraci. Frank was a Vietnam Veteran, serving as a combat medic in the US Army; he was also a proud member and past commander of American Legion Post 311 and member of Holy Communion Lutheran Church, Berlin, NJ. Frank grew up in Tyrone, PA and Alexandria, PA graduating from Juniata Valley High School where he excelled in baseball and football. He worked as an X-ray technician at Newcomb Hospital in Vineland, NJ for over 20 years. Relatives and friends will meet for his viewings on Thursday, July 18 from 7pm-9pm and Friday, July 19 from 9:30-10:30 am, all at GIOSA FUNERAL HOME, 171 Haddon Ave, West Berlin, NJ 08091. Funeral services will be conducted Friday at 11am at Holy Communion Lutheran Church, 442 Route 73 South, Berlin, NJ 08009. Interment at Berlin Cemetery, Berlin NJ. If desired, donations may be made to American Legion Post 311, 2225 Atco Ave, Atco, NJ 08004, or Holy Communion Lutheran Church at the above address. For lasting condolences, please visit
www.giosafuneralhome.com.
Published in Courier-Post on July 17, 2019