Services
Giosa Funeral Home
171 Haddon Ave
West Berlin, NJ 08091
(856) 767- 4075
Viewing
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Giosa Funeral Home
171 Haddon Ave
West Berlin, NJ 08091
View Map
Viewing
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Giosa Funeral Home
171 Haddon Ave
West Berlin, NJ 08091
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Holy Communion Lutheran Church
442 Route 73 South
Berlin, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Francisco Ieraci
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Francisco James "Frank" Ieraci

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Francisco James "Frank" Ieraci Obituary
Francisco James "Frank" Ieraci

Atco - Francisco James "Frank" Ieraci, on July 12, 2019, age 72, of Atco, NJ. Beloved husband of Gloria "Beth" Ieraci (nee Ferreri). Loving father of James (Katie) Ieraci, Ph.D. of Ridley Park, PA and Valerie Ieraci of Atco, NJ. Dear brother of A. Philip (Joyce) Ieraci, of Huntingdon, PA, Elizabeth (James) Deihl of Sinking Valley, PA, Sandra Ieraci of Camp Hill, PA, and sister-in-law, Bonnie Ferreri, of West Berlin, NJ. He is also survived by 3 nieces, 1 nephew, 2 great nieces and 3 great nephews, and many other family and friends. He was predeceased by his parents, Anthony and MaryAnn Ieraci. Frank was a Vietnam Veteran, serving as a combat medic in the US Army; he was also a proud member and past commander of American Legion Post 311 and member of Holy Communion Lutheran Church, Berlin, NJ. Frank grew up in Tyrone, PA and Alexandria, PA graduating from Juniata Valley High School where he excelled in baseball and football. He worked as an X-ray technician at Newcomb Hospital in Vineland, NJ for over 20 years. Relatives and friends will meet for his viewings on Thursday, July 18 from 7pm-9pm and Friday, July 19 from 9:30-10:30 am, all at GIOSA FUNERAL HOME, 171 Haddon Ave, West Berlin, NJ 08091. Funeral services will be conducted Friday at 11am at Holy Communion Lutheran Church, 442 Route 73 South, Berlin, NJ 08009. Interment at Berlin Cemetery, Berlin NJ. If desired, donations may be made to American Legion Post 311, 2225 Atco Ave, Atco, NJ 08004, or Holy Communion Lutheran Church at the above address. For lasting condolences, please visit

www.giosafuneralhome.com.
Published in Courier-Post on July 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now