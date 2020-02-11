Services
St James Roman Cath Church
6415 Atlantic Ave
Ventnor City, NJ 08406
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Holy Trinity Parish, Church of St. James
6415 Atlantic Ave
Ventnor City, NJ
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Holy Trinity Parish, Church of St. James
6415 Atlantic Ave
Ventnor City, NJ
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
11:00 AM
Holy Trinity Parish, Church of St. James
6415 Atlantic Ave
Ventnor City, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Frank DiCerbo
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frank A. DiCerbo


1953 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Frank A. DiCerbo Obituary
Frank A. DiCerbo

Ventnor City - Beloved brother to Melanie (Mickey Gibbons), and Basil (Beverly); Dear uncle of Basil Andrew (Madelyn) and Matthew Charles; Also survived by many other relatives and friends.

Prior to his retirement, Frank was employed for over 25 years as Executive Vice President for Golden Nugget / Hilton Casino & Resort. A true local celebrity, Frank was a great and reliable friend, he was a rock for his brother and sister as he provided constant stability during difficult times, and was a father figure to his nephews as he offered constant love, guidance, and reassurance. Frank boasted daily about how he helped raise two first responders; a Police Officer and Firefighter and took pride in the inseparable relationship with his brother and sister. He loved taking trips to the beach and spending time with his family, especially with his nephews, and running errands with his brother.

Relatives and friends are invited to the Visitation and Funeral on Friday February 14, 2020 from 6:00 to 9:00 PM and Saturday February 15, 2020 from 9:30 to 10:30 AM at Holy Trinity Parish, Church of St. James, 6415 Atlantic Ave, Ventnor City, NJ 08406, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 AM. Entombment will follow at Calvary Cemetery in Cherry Hill., Arrangements under the direction of Falco/Caruso & Leonard Pennsauken Funeral Home; Info, condolences and guestbook at www.carusocare.com.

Frank was a proud supporter of police officers and firemen. In lieu of flowers, Frank wished all donations to be sent to West Deptford Police K-9 Unit located at 400 Crown Point Road, Thorofare, New Jersey, 08086.
Published in Courier-Post from Feb. 11 to Feb. 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Frank's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -