More Obituaries for Frank Acchione
Frank Acchione


1942 - 2019
Frank Acchione Obituary
Frank Acchione

Glendora - Francesco "Frank" Acchione, on October 31, 2019, of Glendora, formerly of S. Philadelphia. Age 77. Beloved husband of 53 years of Eleanor (nee Berardi). Devoted father of Frank Acchione, Jr. (Lauren) and Joseph Acchione (Kimberly). Loving Pops of Evan, Emidio and Seraphina. Dear brother of Annita and the late Nazzareno "Nat", Loreta "Larry" and Armando. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. There will be a visitation from 9:30 to 11:15am Wednesday morning at Christ Our Light Church, 402 Kings Highway North, Cherry Hill, NJ 08034. Funeral Mass 11:30am in church. Entombment Locustwood Memorial Park Mausoleum, Cherry Hill. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Frank's memory to the American Parkinson Disease Association - NJ Chapter, PO Box 910, New Brunswick, NJ 08903 or by visiting www.apdaparkinson.org. Family and friends may share memories at www.GardnerFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier-Post from Nov. 1 to Nov. 3, 2019
