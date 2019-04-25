Services
Kain-Murphy Funeral Services
15 West End Avenue
Haddonfield, NJ 08033
856-429-1945
Visitation
Sunday, Apr. 28, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Christ The King RC Church
200 Windsor Ave.
Haddonfield, NJ
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 29, 2019
10:00 AM - 10:45 AM
Christ The King RC Church
200 Windsor Ave.
Haddonfield, NJ
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Apr. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
Christ The King RC Church
200 Windsor Ave.
Haddonfield, NJ
Frank Anthony Bitonti Jr. Obituary
Frank Anthony Bitonti, Jr.

Haddonfield, NJ - On April 22, 2019; Age 73; Beloved husband of Judy (nee Peranteau); Devoted father of Nicole (Glenn) Reigel, Daniel (Tracy) Bitonti and Stephanie (Nathan) Walsh; Loving grandfather of Nicholas, Christopher & Benjamin Reigel, Anna, Joseph "JD" & Maya Bitonti, and Emily & Claire Walsh; Dear son of the late Frank, Sr. and Geneva Bitonti.

Frank was a graduate of Temple Univ. and earned his law degree at Widener Law School. He practiced law for over 40 years in Collingswood and was a member of Tavistock Country Club. His greatest passion in life was his family.

The Bitonti family will greet friends on Sunday, April 28th, 5-8 PM and again on Monday, April 29th, 10-10:45 AM at Christ The King RC Church, 200 Windsor Ave., Haddonfield, NJ., where his Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11 AM. Interment at New Saint Mary's Cem., Bellmawr, NJ. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Frank can be made to , 501 St Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959 (www.stjude.org/memorialgifts), or Coaches Vs. Cancer, , Attn: CvC, 1818 Market St, Suite 2820, Philadelphia, PA 19103, (www.phillycvc.org).
Published in Courier-Post on Apr. 25, 2019
