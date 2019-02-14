|
|
Frank B. Reinert
Monroeville - Frank B. Reinert, age 90, of Monroeville, NJ, passed away peacefully on February 11, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. He was born to the late Howard and Mary (nee Lutz) Reinert in Camden, NJ. After graduating High School, Frank proudly joined the US Navy toward the end of World War II. He then worked as a Material Handler for US Steel for over 20 years. He loved to fish, crab, and enjoy a couple of beers every night. Most of all, he was a great father and grandfather who will be deeply missed.
Frank is predeceased by his beloved wife of 70 years, Patricia Reinert.
He is survived by his sons, Frank H. Reinert and his significant other Margaret, and Steven G. Reinert and his significant other Nanette; grandchildren, Steven, Jason, Christopher, Stephanie, Frank, and Tricia; 9 great grandchildren; and siblings, Robert Reinert and his wife Rita, and Mae Estilow and her husband Dave.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend his visitation on February 16, 2019 from 10am-12pm at Inglesby & Sons Funeral Home, located at 2426 Cove Rd., Pennsauken, NJ 08109. A funeral ceremony will begin at 12pm at the funeral home. Frank will be laid to rest at Arlington Cemetery in Pennsauken. To post photos, share a memory, or send an online condolence, please visit www.inglesbyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Courier-Post on Feb. 14, 2019