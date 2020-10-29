1/
Frank C. Beck
Frank C. Beck

Oaklyn - BECK, Frank C. Of Oaklyn, NJ formerly of Philadelphia, PA. Passed away on October 28, 2020. He was 63 years old. Beloved husband of the late Catherine Beck (nee Ray). Loving father of Lisa and her husband Chris Trumbauer and Valerie Beck. Caring grandfather of Kristopher, Kylie, Alex and Amelia. Dear brother of Terri Rieger (Rob) and Sharon Baker (Lenny). Frank will also be missed by many loving nieces, nephews, family and friends.

Frank retired from the Courier Post and was a member of the Teamsters Local #107. Relatives and friends are invited to his Mass of Christian Burial at 11 AM Monday November 2nd at St. Joan of Arc Church, 100 Willow Bend Road, Marlton, NJ. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society at www.cancer.org






Published in Courier Post from Oct. 29 to Oct. 30, 2020.
