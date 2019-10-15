Services
Schetter Funeral Home
304 W Route 70
Cherry Hill, NJ 08002
856-429-8545
Viewing
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
9:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Schetter Funeral Home
304 W Route 70
Cherry Hill, NJ 08002
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
12:00 PM
Schetter Funeral Home
304 W Route 70
Cherry Hill, NJ 08002
View Map
Cherry Hill - Frank C. Gerace of Cherry Hill, NJ, died October 14, 2019, at age 80. Survived by his loving friend and former wife Lorraine Gerace (nee Long) of Williamstown, NJ. Beloved son of the late Frank and Fannie Gerace. Loving father of Missy Taub (Scott) of Cherry Hill, NJ; Robert C. Duff of Williamstown, NJ; Suzanne Thiel-Buntz (Michael) of Cherry Hill, NJ and Joseph Gerace of Cherry Hill, NJ. Devoted grandfather of Johnny (Lauren), Samantha, Dominique, Halaina, Olivia, Mia, Joey and Ryan. Devoted great grandfather of Georgie. Dear Uncle Harry Price. Frank served 26 years with Woodland and Erlton Fire Companies as an active volunteer firefighter. He remained as a life member of Erlton until his passing. He also served as treasurer of the Cherry Hill Fireman's Relief Association for over 40 years. Viewing Saturday morning 9am to 12 noon at The Schetter Funeral Home, 304 W. Marlton Pike, Cherry Hill, NJ 08002. Funeral service 12 noon. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to Deborah Hospital Foundation, PO Box 820, Browns Mills, NJ 08015. Please visit schetterfh.com to share your condolences with the family.
Published in Courier-Post from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2019
