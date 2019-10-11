|
Frank C. Maimone, Sr.
Atco - Frank C, Maimone, Sr. age 72, of Voorhees, NJ passed away on Thursday, October 10, 2019. Beloved husband of Linda (nee Ippolito). Father of Frank C. Maimone, Jr. Phila, PA and Patti Walker (David) of Haddonfield. Brother of Charles A. Maimone, Sr. (Andrea) of Atco, NJ, Maria Reed Gary) of Atco, NJ and the late JoAnn Maimone-Ostrander. Frank is also survived by his three Princesses, Jolie Walker, Isabella Maimone and Francesca Maimone and many loving nephews and nieces. His viewing will be held on Tuesday October 15, 2019 from 9:00 to 11:00 am at the LeRoy P. Wooster Funeral Home and Crematory, 441 White Horse Pike, Atco, NJ. A Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11:30 am on Wednesday at St. Simon Stock Parish, 178 W. White Horse Pike, Berlin, NJ. Cremation will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Samaritan Healthcare & Hospice, 5 Eves Drive, Suite 300, Marlton, NJ 08053, Attn: Development Office
Published in Courier-Post from Oct. 11 to Oct. 12, 2019