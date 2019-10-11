Services
LeRoy P. Wooster Funeral Home and Crematory
441 White Horse Pike
Atco, NJ 08004
(856) 767-0539
Viewing
Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
LeRoy P. Wooster Funeral Home and Crematory
441 White Horse Pike
Atco, NJ 08004
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019
11:30 AM
St. Simon Stock Parish
178 W. White Horse Pike
Berlin, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Frank Maimone
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frank C. Maimone Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Frank C. Maimone Sr. Obituary
Frank C. Maimone, Sr.

Atco - Frank C, Maimone, Sr. age 72, of Voorhees, NJ passed away on Thursday, October 10, 2019. Beloved husband of Linda (nee Ippolito). Father of Frank C. Maimone, Jr. Phila, PA and Patti Walker (David) of Haddonfield. Brother of Charles A. Maimone, Sr. (Andrea) of Atco, NJ, Maria Reed Gary) of Atco, NJ and the late JoAnn Maimone-Ostrander. Frank is also survived by his three Princesses, Jolie Walker, Isabella Maimone and Francesca Maimone and many loving nephews and nieces. His viewing will be held on Tuesday October 15, 2019 from 9:00 to 11:00 am at the LeRoy P. Wooster Funeral Home and Crematory, 441 White Horse Pike, Atco, NJ. A Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11:30 am on Wednesday at St. Simon Stock Parish, 178 W. White Horse Pike, Berlin, NJ. Cremation will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Samaritan Healthcare & Hospice, 5 Eves Drive, Suite 300, Marlton, NJ 08053, Attn: Development Office
Published in Courier-Post from Oct. 11 to Oct. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Frank's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now