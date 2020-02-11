|
Frank C. Maimone, Jr.
Philadelphia, PA - Suddenly on February 8, 2020, Frank, age 53 of the Fishtown section of Philadelphia, PA died as a result of a skiing accident in Steamboat Springs, CO. Born in Camden, Frank grew up in Williamstown, NJ. After moving to Haddon Township, he graduated from Haddon Township High School Class of '85 and continued his education at York College as well as the Philadelphia University of the Arts. Frank began working in the pizza business at a young age in Williamstown and opened Rustica in 2001 in the Northern Liberties section of Philadelphia leading the rejuvenation of that section of the city. He was involved in many civic associations there including PAWS, Fishtown SPCA and Girls Rock Philly.
Frank was recently predeceased by his father, Frank C. Maimone, Sr. He is survived by his cherished daughters, Isabella Eve and Francesca Melissa Maimone and their mother, Mary Hogan; his beloved mother, Patricia Wicker (Paul) Kennedy; his devoted sisters, Michele (John) Ventura, Patti (David) Walker, Jennifer (Mark) Maiorano and Sherrie (Ron) Kennedy; his dear nieces and nephews, Jenna Alexander, goddaughter Jolie Walker, Roman Maiorano, Adriana Ventura and Johnny Ventura; as well as many aunts, uncles and cousins especially his best friend, Chalie Maimone.
Relatives and friends are invited to his viewing on Saturday, February 15th from 10:00 AM - 1:00 PM at the Healey Funeral Home, 9 White Horse Pike, Haddon Heights, NJ where His Memorial Service will be held at 1:00 PM. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Northern Liberties Neighbors Association at www.nlna.org.
Published in Courier-Post from Feb. 11 to Feb. 12, 2020