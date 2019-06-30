|
|
Frank Clifford
Marlton - Frank passed away on June 26, 2019, at the age of 88. Beloved husband of the late Anne Clifford (nee McMonagle) for 62 years. Loving father of Frank Clifford (Patricia) and Eileen Wujcik (Tom). Dear brother of Dolores and Paul and the late John, Joe, Tom, and Bill.Caring grandfather of Frank, Kevin, Daniel, Mark, Thomas, and the late Matthew. Dear great-grandfather of Maeve, Erin, Cora, Jack, Nora and Michael. Frank was the owner of shipping offices in New York, Philadelphia, and Baltimore as well as a trucking container business and a liquor store. He was a avid Phillies fan and loved tennis and boating. Relatives and friends are invited to the viewing on Wednesday, July 3, from 10 am to 11am at St. Joan of Arc Church, 100 Willow Bend Road, Marlton, NJ. The funeral mass will be at 11:15 am at the church. Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery, Cherry Hill, NJ.
Published in Courier-Post on June 30, 2019