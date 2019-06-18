Services
Bradley Funeral Home
601 Rt. 73 South
Marlton, NJ 08053
(856) 983-1005
Frank E. Downing


Cherry hill - Frank E. Downing (Cherry Hill, NJ) passed away on June 14, 2019. Survived by his wife Joan (D'Alessandro) Downing of 61 years. Loving father of Lynda Yamamoto (Winsor), Lisa Jane Sleigh (Richard), Jon Downing (Judy) and Scott Downing. Grandfather of nine and great-grandfather of two. Survived by his sisters Ethelmae Freidel, Connie Lytikainen, Judy Downing and Dorothy Buccialia. Relatives and friends are invited to the visitation on Friday, June 21st at 9:00 AM, followed by a brief service at 11:00 AM, at the Bradley Funeral Home, Rt. 73 and Evesham Rd., Marlton, NJ. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to , https://donate.doctorswithoutborders.org/.
Published in Courier-Post on June 18, 2019
