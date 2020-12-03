1/
Frank E. Giordano
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Frank's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Frank E. Giordano

Ocean City, NJ - Frank E. Giordano, 83, formerly of Moorestown and Delran, NJ, died peacefully on Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020, in Ocean City, NJ. He is survived by his wife Brenda, NJ, his brother Ron (Joan) of Haddonfield, NJ, his four children: Jeff (Sandy) of Cary, NC, Linda (Allan) Melillo of Hope, NJ, Ron (Heidi) of Moorestown, NJ, and Julie (Myron) Plotkin, of Galloway, NJ, three grandchildren and six great grandchildren.

Born in Woodbury, NJ in 1937, Frank was raised in Collingswood, where he graduated from the high school in 1955. A decision to focus on basketball over football following his freshman year took him from Cornell to the University of Vermont. While in Burlington, a fraternity brother invited him home for the weekend, and a blind date resulted in a connection to Vermont's Northeast Kingdom that he valued deeply for the next 60 years. He and Brenda were married in St. Johnsbury, VT, in April of 1958.

After graduation and two years in the Army, they settled down in South Jersey and Frank joined the family scrap metal business. In 1985, he worked with Camden County officials in support of the first mandatory recycling legislation in the state, sorting glass, plastic, and paper in the back of the scrapyard 2 years before NJ mandated recycling. His leadership landed him an appointment by then Governor Tom Kean to the NJ Solid Waste Advisory Council. The family business was eventually sold, and he joined the Pollution Control Financing Authority of Camden County, where he worked until his retirement in 2010.

When away from the office, there was a high probability Frank was golfing. A member of Riverton Country Club for 40 years, he was the club's President from 1982 to 1984. He participated in basketball leagues, softball, running and cycling at times over the years, but golf was his true passion. For his devotion, he was rewarded with 3 holes-in-one, including the last on Merion's 246 yard 17th.

Due to public health concerns, services will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Frank should be directed to The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research. (www.michaeljfox.org).

Arr. by Kain-Murphy Funeral Services

of Haddonfield, NJ

856-429-1945 www.KainMurphy.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier Post from Dec. 3 to Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kain-Murphy Funeral Services
15 West End Avenue
Haddonfield, NJ 08033
856-429-1945
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Kain-Murphy Funeral Services Holl-Murphy Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved