Frank H. Miller
Voorhees - On May 7, 2019 Frank, age 82, peacefully passed away. He was predeceased by his wife, Jane (nee Lauster) Miller and sisters, Dorothy and Peggy. Surviving are his children Tracie (Greg) Gregoris of Sewell, Doug (Rebecca) of TX, Kirsten (Karen) of Cape May Court House; 2 cherished grandchildren Haley & Cole; and brother-in-law Fred Lauster of Duncannon, PA. Frank, a chartered financial consultant, owned Tax Planning Seminars in Voorhees. He was a proud Penn State Alumni and was a member of Zeta Psi Fraternity. Frank was an Eagle Scout with the Boy Scouts of America, an active member of AA, was an avid skier & loved sailing. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his Memorial Service on Saturday, June 1. Visitation with the family is from 10-11 am at St. Paul's Presbyterian Church, 433 Park Ave., Laurel Springs, NJ 08021. A service will follow. The family wishes to thank Samaritan Hospice, Dr. Joseph Fallon, and most importantly, Dad's caretaker, Jan Donnachie. She has been a blessing to us as she provided extensive and compassionate care. Arrangements by the: ORA L. WOOSTER FUNERAL HOME, 51 Park Blvd., Clementon, NJ 08021. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Frank's name to: The , 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601 or , P.O. Box 15829, Arlington, VA 22215.
Published in Courier-Post on May 28, 2019