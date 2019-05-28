Services
Ora L. Wooster Funeral Home
51 Park Blvd.
Clementon, NJ 08021
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Paul's Presbyterian Church,
433 Park Ave
Laurel Springs, NJ
View Map
Service
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Paul's Presbyterian Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Frank Miller
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frank H. Miller


1936 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Frank H. Miller Obituary
Frank H. Miller

Voorhees - On May 7, 2019 Frank, age 82, peacefully passed away. He was predeceased by his wife, Jane (nee Lauster) Miller and sisters, Dorothy and Peggy. Surviving are his children Tracie (Greg) Gregoris of Sewell, Doug (Rebecca) of TX, Kirsten (Karen) of Cape May Court House; 2 cherished grandchildren Haley & Cole; and brother-in-law Fred Lauster of Duncannon, PA. Frank, a chartered financial consultant, owned Tax Planning Seminars in Voorhees. He was a proud Penn State Alumni and was a member of Zeta Psi Fraternity. Frank was an Eagle Scout with the Boy Scouts of America, an active member of AA, was an avid skier & loved sailing. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his Memorial Service on Saturday, June 1. Visitation with the family is from 10-11 am at St. Paul's Presbyterian Church, 433 Park Ave., Laurel Springs, NJ 08021. A service will follow. The family wishes to thank Samaritan Hospice, Dr. Joseph Fallon, and most importantly, Dad's caretaker, Jan Donnachie. She has been a blessing to us as she provided extensive and compassionate care. Arrangements by the: ORA L. WOOSTER FUNERAL HOME, 51 Park Blvd., Clementon, NJ 08021. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Frank's name to: The , 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601 or , P.O. Box 15829, Arlington, VA 22215.
Published in Courier-Post on May 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now