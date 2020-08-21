Frank J. Accardo
Somerdale - Frank J. Accardo, age 80, passed away peacefully at his daughter's home surrounded by his loving family, on August 20, 2020. Frank was preceded in death by his wife of over 50 years, Elizabeth Accardo. Born on August 15, 1940 in Philadelphia, PA, he lived in Somerdale, NJ for over 50 years. Frank enlisted in the Army Reserves. After serving his country, he worked at Sony Music (formerly Columbia Records) for 35 years. Frank was a baseball coach for T.B.A.A. where he enjoyed coaching his two sons. He was an avid bowler for many years and would take his grandchildren bowling every Sunday. He was a longtime devoted fan of the Phillies and Eagles and a diehard fan of WWE wrestling. Frank was a loving father to Lisa (Ron), Frank (Peggy), and Edward (Lucille). He loved spending time with his grandchildren: Michael (Kim), Francis, Alexandria, Rebekah, and Bryce and his great grandchildren Dominic and Logan. He is also survived by his brothers and sisters: Vincent (Barbara), Salvatore (Arlene), Carmen, Rosie, and Sue (his twin born 11 years apart) along with many nieces and nephews. There will be a viewing from 11am to 1pm Wednesday at GARDNER FUNERAL HOME, RUNNEMEDE. Funeral service 1pm at the funeral home. Interment is private at the request of the family. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the American Heart Association
, 1 Union Street, Suite 301, Robbinsville, NJ 08691. Family and friends may share memories at www.GardnerFuneralHome.com
.