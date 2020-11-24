1/1
Frank J. Curatola Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Frank's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Frank J. Curatola Jr.

Sewell, NJ - Frank J. Curatola, Jr., affectionately known as Chickie, age 86, of Sewell, NJ and formerly of Haddon Heights, NJ, passed away on November 22, 2020. He was born to the late Frank Curatola, Sr. and Elizabeth Curatola (nee Kerrigan) in Brooklyn, NY. Frank graduated from Roman Catholic High School in 1953 in Philadelphia, PA where he was also on the football team. He proudly served in the US Army. Joseph was the Superintendent of Struthers Dunn Inc. and retired in June 1942 after 42 years of dedicated service. He was a member of the Sons Of Italy Lodge 2311. Frank will be deeply missed

Frank is predeceased by his brother, James Curatola.

He is survived by his son, Frank J. Curatola III (Susan) and grandchildren, Emily, Amanda, and Natalie Curatola.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend his graveside service on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at 11am at New St. Mary's Cemetery, located at 515 W. Browning Rd., Bellmawr, NJ 08031. To see Frank's tribute wall, please visit www.milanofuneralhome.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier Post from Nov. 24 to Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Mahaffey-Milano Funeral Home
11 E Kings Hwy
Mount Ephraim, NJ 08059
(856) 931-1628
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Mahaffey-Milano Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved