Frank J. Curatola Jr.
Sewell, NJ - Frank J. Curatola, Jr., affectionately known as Chickie, age 86, of Sewell, NJ and formerly of Haddon Heights, NJ, passed away on November 22, 2020. He was born to the late Frank Curatola, Sr. and Elizabeth Curatola (nee Kerrigan) in Brooklyn, NY. Frank graduated from Roman Catholic High School in 1953 in Philadelphia, PA where he was also on the football team. He proudly served in the US Army. Joseph was the Superintendent of Struthers Dunn Inc. and retired in June 1942 after 42 years of dedicated service. He was a member of the Sons Of Italy Lodge 2311. Frank will be deeply missed
Frank is predeceased by his brother, James Curatola.
He is survived by his son, Frank J. Curatola III (Susan) and grandchildren, Emily, Amanda, and Natalie Curatola.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend his graveside service on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at 11am at New St. Mary's Cemetery, located at 515 W. Browning Rd., Bellmawr, NJ 08031. To see Frank's tribute wall, please visit www.milanofuneralhome.com
