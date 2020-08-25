1/
Frank J. Mantzell
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Frank's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Frank J. Mantzell

Washington Twp. - On August 23, 2020. Age 86. Beloved husband of Elizabeth (nee Fillius). Devoted father of Denise Danner (John), Leonard Fleming (Barbara) and Christine Mantzell. Loving grandfather of John and Stacy. Dear brother of Carol Chickelero and the late James Mantzell.

Family and friends are invited to attend his visitation Saturday 9:00-11:00 AM at the Egizi Funeral Home, 119 Ganttown Rd., Washington Twp. Funeral service 11:00 AM. Interment, Gloucester County Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Williamstown.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Frank's memory may be made to the American Kidney Foundation 11921 Rockville Pike, Suite 300 Rockville, MD 20852.

Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.egizifuneral.com

"A Life Well Lived Is Worth Remembering"




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier Post from Aug. 25 to Aug. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
29
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Egizi Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
29
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Egizi Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Egizi Funeral Home
119 Ganttown Rd
Turnersville, NJ 08012
(856) 227-9500
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Egizi Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved