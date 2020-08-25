Frank J. Mantzell
Washington Twp. - On August 23, 2020. Age 86. Beloved husband of Elizabeth (nee Fillius). Devoted father of Denise Danner (John), Leonard Fleming (Barbara) and Christine Mantzell. Loving grandfather of John and Stacy. Dear brother of Carol Chickelero and the late James Mantzell.
Family and friends are invited to attend his visitation Saturday 9:00-11:00 AM at the Egizi Funeral Home, 119 Ganttown Rd., Washington Twp. Funeral service 11:00 AM. Interment, Gloucester County Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Williamstown.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Frank's memory may be made to the American Kidney Foundation 11921 Rockville Pike, Suite 300 Rockville, MD 20852.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.egizifuneral.com
"A Life Well Lived Is Worth Remembering"