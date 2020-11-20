1/1
Frank J. Paulson Sr.
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Frank's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Frank J. Paulson, Sr.

Magnolia - Frank J. Paulson, Sr., of Magnolia, age 89, went home to be with the Lord on November 11, 2020. He was the beloved husband of Florence "Floss" (Zimmermann) for 68 years. Beloved son of the late Rudolph and Florence Paulson of Magnolia. Loving father of four sons: Charles (Susan), David (Lisa), Frank Jr. (Maureen), and Eric (Carol). Beloved grandfather of Katherine (Sang), Jeff (Heather), Maddie (Dave), Mark, Sam, Rachel, David Jr. (Ani), Chelsie (Andrew), Bryce, Michelle, Lindsey (Alex), Kirsten (Tyler), Frank III, Matthew, Liana, and the late Brent. Proud great-grandfather of Junoh, Rhoda, Eleanor, Amelia, Vera, Eli, Sylvia, Grant, Ava and Henry. Dear brother of the late Charles, Rudy, and Florence. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Frank graduated from Haddon Heights High School in 1949. He attended Haddon Heights Baptist Church for over 50 years. He proudly served in the US Airforce during the Korean War. He worked for the Philadelphia Naval Shipyard for 35 years. Frank cherished his wife and family more than anything. He loved to vacation with his wife in Florida every year. Frank loved to spend time with his family and go crabbing with his sons, but mostly enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He also loved to play pinochle with dear friends, Ron and Lori Myers. Services will be held privately at the request of the family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent in memory of Frank J. Paulson, Sr. to Haddon Heights Baptist Church (hhbcnj.org). Family and friends may share memories at www.GardnerFuneralHome.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier Post from Nov. 20 to Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Gardner Funeral Home, Runnemede
126 S. Black Horse Pike
Runnemede, NJ 08078
856-939-2095
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Gardner Funeral Home, Runnemede

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved