Magnolia - Frank J. Paulson, Sr., of Magnolia, age 89, went home to be with the Lord on November 11, 2020. He was the beloved husband of Florence "Floss" (Zimmermann) for 68 years. Beloved son of the late Rudolph and Florence Paulson of Magnolia. Loving father of four sons: Charles (Susan), David (Lisa), Frank Jr. (Maureen), and Eric (Carol). Beloved grandfather of Katherine (Sang), Jeff (Heather), Maddie (Dave), Mark, Sam, Rachel, David Jr. (Ani), Chelsie (Andrew), Bryce, Michelle, Lindsey (Alex), Kirsten (Tyler), Frank III, Matthew, Liana, and the late Brent. Proud great-grandfather of Junoh, Rhoda, Eleanor, Amelia, Vera, Eli, Sylvia, Grant, Ava and Henry. Dear brother of the late Charles, Rudy, and Florence. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Frank graduated from Haddon Heights High School in 1949. He attended Haddon Heights Baptist Church for over 50 years. He proudly served in the US Airforce during the Korean War. He worked for the Philadelphia Naval Shipyard for 35 years. Frank cherished his wife and family more than anything. He loved to vacation with his wife in Florida every year. Frank loved to spend time with his family and go crabbing with his sons, but mostly enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He also loved to play pinochle with dear friends, Ron and Lori Myers. Services will be held privately at the request of the family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent in memory of Frank J. Paulson, Sr. to Haddon Heights Baptist Church (hhbcnj.org
