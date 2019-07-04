Services
Bradley Funeral Home
601 Rt. 73 South
Marlton, NJ 08053
(856) 983-1005
Viewing
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Funeral service
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
Frank L. Phelan Obituary
Frank L. Phelan

Haddon Heights - PHELAN, Frank L., on July 2, 2019, of Haddon Heights NJ, formerly of Cherry Hill NJ. Age 83. Beloved husband of the late Leeta J. Phelan (nee Ritchey). He is the father of Frank A. Phelan (Angelina), William P. Phelan (Barbara) and Dawn Melunis (Peter) and grandfather of Gloria Melunis, Grace Flynn, and Joseph, Samuel and Liam Phelan. Also survived by his sister, Mary Phelan and sister in law, Helen Phelan. Relatives and friends are invited to the viewing on Saturday July 6 from 10-11am at the Bradley Funeral Home 601 Rt. 73 South Marlton where a Funeral Service will be held at 11am. Interment to follow at Locustwood Memorial Park, Cherry Hill NJ
Published in Courier-Post on July 4, 2019
