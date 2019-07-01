|
|
Frank Lombardo
Berlin - On June 29, 2019 of Berlin, NJ. Age 94 years. Beloved husband of Marie (Nee Nicoletto). Devoted father of Sharon Menjivar (Ivan), Loreen Chesnes, and Frank Lombardo, Jr. Loving grandfather of Anthony, Ryan, and Christopher. Predeceased by grandson Jason. Dear brother of Francis Adams, Janice Rosell, Maryann Pasquarello, predeceased by brothers Charles, Joseph, and James and sister Freida Gangloff. A U.S. Army veteran, Frank served his country in WWII in General Patton's 3rd Army Division. He was a life member of Berlin ANMAC VFW Post 2563, and the proprietor of Berlin Gulf for over 30 years retiring in 1987. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his viewing Wednesday morning 9:00AM-10:30AM at the COSTANTINO FUNERAL HOME 231 W. WHITE HORSE PIKE BERLIN, NJ 08009. Funeral Liturgy10:30AM. Internment Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Berlin, NJ. For additional information or to email lasting condolences: COSTANTINOFH.COM.
Published in Courier-Post from July 1 to July 2, 2019