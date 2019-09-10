|
|
Frank Louis Ragone Sr
Stratford - Frank Louis Ragone Sr, age 93, of Stratford, passed away on Sept 8th at home surrounded by his loving family. He served his country in the US Navy during World War II. Frank was a proud employee of Conrail/PRSL for over thirty years. He was the longstanding president of the local United Transportation Workers Union. He was a sports fan and an avid golfer. Frank was a contributing member of St. Luke's/ Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish for over fifty years. He served as an usher, worked bingo and was always at the ready to help where needed.
Frank was devoted to his family. He was predeceased by his wife Phyllis (nee Fisher), brother Lou (Mary) Ragone, sister Joan (John )Buchanan.
Loving Father of Patricia A. (Barbara Marchese) Ragone, Stacey A. (Bill) Craig, Frank L. (Debbie) Ragone Jr, and Lori A. (Don) Porto. Loving Pop to Samantha (Matt), Brooke, Julia, Mariel, Nicholas, Anna, Will, Rachel and Noah. Dear brother of Pauline (John) Long, Anthony (Janet) Ragone and Bob (Betty) Ragone.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend his viewing and visitation Wednesday evening from 6-8PM at EUGENE J ZALE FUNERAL HOME INC 712 N White Horse Pike, Stratford, NJ. 856-783-5100 and Thursday morning from 9:30-10:30AM. Funeral Mass to follow at Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish - St Luke Church in Stratford at 11AM. Burial and Military Honors at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Berlin NJ. Please share condolences at www.ZaleFuneralHome.net
Published in Courier-Post from Sept. 10 to Sept. 11, 2019