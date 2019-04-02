|
|
Frank M. Fusco, Sr.
Westmont, formerly of South Phila. - Passed away peacefully at home with his family by his side, on March 30, 2019, at the age of 94. Beloved husband of 66 years to Marie (nee Blase). Loving father of Frank Fusco, Jr. (Judith) of Westmont, Gregory Fusco (Joanne) of Cinnaminson. Dear brother of Michael Fusco of South Philadelphia and Christine Bacon of Mays Landing. Proud grandfather of John Fusco, Jennifer Bothel (Shane), Gregory W. Fusco (Cassandra) and Jolene Becker (Tommy). Great grandfather of Olivia, Landon, McKinley & "arriving soon" Cole. Frank loved to draw and had a large collection of artwork which he truly appreciated. He enjoyed spending time with his wife traveling to art museums and going to lunch. He will be missed by all who knew him. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his Viewing, Thursday, April 4th from 9:15 to 10:15 AM at St. Joseph the Worker Parish, ST. VINCENT PALLOTTI CHURCH, 901 Hopkins Rd., Haddon Township, NJ, followed by his Mass of Christian burial at 10:30 AM. Interment will be private, In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions to the Malvern Retreat House, PO Box 315, Malvern, PA 19355-9824. Arrangements by JACKSON FUNERAL HOME, Haddon Township, NJ www.jacksonfh.net
Published in Courier-Post on Apr. 2, 2019