West Berlin, NJ - Frank Montalto, age 95, of West Berlin, NJ, passed away on Friday July 19, 2019 at the New Jersey Veteran's Memorial Home in Vineland, NJ. Beloved husband of the late Patricia Montalto. Loving father of Danny (Kim) Montalto, Andy (Rachele) Montalto, and the late Derrick Montalto. Proud grandfather of Derrick, Danielle, Jared, and Jacob; great-grandfather of Samantha and Edward. Dear brother of the late Nick Montalto and Midge Mahoney.

Frank was born in Waterford, NJ and was a longtime resident of West Berlin, NJ. He proudly served in the United States Navy during World War II. He went on to work as a pipefitter at the University of Pennsylvania Hospital in Philadelphia. Frank enjoyed old cars and liked to garden in his free time.

Viewing will be held on Friday July 26, 2019 from 6:00 to 7:00 pm at the Leroy P. Wooster Funeral Home and Crematory, 441 White Horse Pike, Atco, NJ. A prayer service and military honors will begin at 7:00 pm. Interment will be held privately at a later date at Brig. Gen. William C. Doyle Veteran's Memorial Cemetery, Arneytown, NJ. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the New Jersey Veteran's Memorial Home, 524 North West Blvd, Vineland, NJ 08360.
Published in Courier-Post on July 23, 2019
