Frank N. Galanti
Sicklerville - Frank N. Galanti Sr., passed away on August 18, 2020 after battling heart disease. Age 86. He was predeceased by his first wife Anna McKelvey, his brother Tony, and son Anthony. He is survived by his children Romeo (Roxanne), Violetta, Frank Jr. (JoAnne LaCicero), Tina (Brian Johnson), Junius (Cynthia) and Nicholas (his mother Faith Hintzen). Grandchildren Christina, Andrea, Joshua, Tina Marie, Carla, Sean, Dustin, David, Brittany, Anna, Bethany, Alanna, Veronica, Harry, Anthony Jr., Michael, Angelo, Maria, Domenic, Vincent, Gavin, 5 step grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. His brothers Lucky and Raymond (Catherine). Frank owned Galanti Bakery in Gloucester City and Williamstown. He was an avid Steelers fan. There will be a visitation from 12pm to 2pm on Sunday at GARDNER FUNERAL HOME, RUNNEMEDE. Memorial Service 2pm at the funeral home. Interment private. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the American Heart Association
, 1 Union Street, Suite 301, Robbinsville, NJ 08691. Family and friends may share memories at www.GardnerFuneralHome.com
.