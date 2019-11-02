Services
Egizi Funeral Home
119 Ganttown Rd
Turnersville, NJ 08012
(856) 227-9500
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Egizi Funeral Home
119 Ganttown Rd
Turnersville, NJ 08012
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
Egizi Funeral Home
119 Ganttown Rd
Turnersville, NJ 08012
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Frank Donato
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frank R. Donato

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Frank R. Donato Obituary
Frank R. Donato

Pennsauken - On November 1, 2019. Age 90. Beloved husband of June Susan Donato. Devoted father of Andrea F. Everhard (James), Karen J. Kovacs (Jeffrey), and Lisa M. Donato. Loving grandfather of Steven, Nicole, and Jonathan.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend his visitation Tuesday 9:30 - 11:00 am at the Egizi Funeral Home, 119 Ganttown Road, Washington Twp. Funeral Service 11:00 am. Interment Crescent Memorial Park, Pennsauken.

In lieu of flower donations may be made in Frank's memory to the Neuroblastoma Children's , P.O. Box 957672, Hoffman Estates, IL 60195. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.egizifuneral.com

"A Life Well Lived Is Worth Remembering"
Published in Courier-Post from Nov. 2 to Nov. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Frank's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Egizi Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -