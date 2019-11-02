|
|
Frank R. Donato
Pennsauken - On November 1, 2019. Age 90. Beloved husband of June Susan Donato. Devoted father of Andrea F. Everhard (James), Karen J. Kovacs (Jeffrey), and Lisa M. Donato. Loving grandfather of Steven, Nicole, and Jonathan.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend his visitation Tuesday 9:30 - 11:00 am at the Egizi Funeral Home, 119 Ganttown Road, Washington Twp. Funeral Service 11:00 am. Interment Crescent Memorial Park, Pennsauken.
In lieu of flower donations may be made in Frank's memory to the Neuroblastoma Children's , P.O. Box 957672, Hoffman Estates, IL 60195. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.egizifuneral.com
"A Life Well Lived Is Worth Remembering"
Published in Courier-Post from Nov. 2 to Nov. 3, 2019