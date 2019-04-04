|
|
Frank Romano
Vero Beach, FL - Frank Romano, 85, of Vero Beach, FL and formerly of Minotola and Sea Isle City passed away on Tuesday, April 2, 2019 after an extended illness. Born at the family homestead in Minotola, Frank was the son of the late Lorenzo and Maria (Spera) Romano. Frank was also predeceased by his siblings and their spouses Jennie DiSpaldo (Mike), Nancy DeGaetani (Joseph), Angie Baruffi (Dom) , Salvatore Romano (Gloria), Josephine Capriotti (George), Rose Grando (Mike), and Russell Romano (Helen), and by his daughter-in-law, Roberta Romano. The Senior Class President of the Vineland High School Class of 1951, Frank then worked with his father and siblings to grow the family businesses Vineland Transit Mix and Mays Landing Sand and Gravel until his retirement. After retiring, Frank founded Romano Instant Document Destruction with his son Bryan. He was past president of New Jersey Concrete Association, Buena Regional School District, and Vineland Jaycees. He was also National Director and State Chairman for the National Convention of Jaycees. Frank also served as a member of the NJDOT Concrete Specifications Committee and the Toastmasters. Frank was most proud of the construction of Buena Regional High School during his term as School Board President. He was also a volunteer at Indian River Medical Center. Frank loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He enjoyed family crab parties, "Romano" ravioli-making sessions, winemaking, photography, boating, long hot peppers, ice cream, and making "blueberry surprise" pancakes for his grandchildren. Everyone knows that Frank`s birthday was "July.". Frank is survived by his beautiful wife of 63 years, Vivienne (Sapello) Romano. He is also survived by his sons Christopher (Barbara) of Landisville and Bryan of Vineland; grandchildren Lia Romano of Hammonton; Gina Dean (Terry) of San Francisco, CA; Deanna Bancer (Paul) of Swedesboro, Ross Romano (Janet) of Arlington, VA; Rex Romano (Flora) of Philadelphia, PA; Frank Romano (Jenny) of Atlanta, GA; and Robert Romano of Orlando, FL; great-grandchildren Arabella and Halley Bancer and Penelope Dean; and numerous nieces and nephews. A funeral home visitation will be held on Thursday evening from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm at Rone Funeral Service, 1110 East Chestnut Avenue, Vineland, NJ and at the church on Friday morning from 8:30 am to 9:45 am followed by a funeral mass at 10:00 AM at St. Michael Church of Our Lady of the Blessed Sacrament Parish, 504 West Avenue, Minotola. Interment will follow in Our Lady of Victories Cemetery, Landisville. At the family`s request, in lieu of flowers donations in memory of Frank may be made to: Children`s Hospital Foundation, 34th Street and Civic Center Blvd., Philadelphia, PA 19104 or St. Jude Children`s Research Hospital, 501 Saint Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. To send online condolences, please visit www.ronefuneralservice.com.
Published in Courier-Post on Apr. 4, 2019