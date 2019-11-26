Services
Ora L. Wooster Funeral Home
51 Park Blvd.
Clementon, NJ 08021
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
St. Paul's Presbyterian Church
433 Park Ave.
Laurel Springs, NJ
View Map
Memorial service
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
7:00 PM
St. Paul's Presbyterian Church
433 Park Ave.
Laurel Springs, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Frank Beale
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frank Rowe Beale Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Frank Rowe Beale Jr. Obituary
Frank Rowe Beale Jr.

Voorhees - On November 18, 2019, Rowe, age 95, beloved husband of the late Ruth (nee Palmer) Beale. Survived by sons Mark of Voorhees, David (Keely) of Tullahoma, TN, 2 grandchildren Lauren and Noah. Rowe was a US Army WW II Veteran. He worked as an Electrical Specialist for the US Government. Rowe was a member of Ashland Evangelical Presbyterian Church and St. Paul's Presbyterian Church. Cremation was private. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the visitation with the family on Monday evening, December 16, 2019, 6-7pm at St. Paul's Presbyterian Church 433 Park Ave., Laurel Springs, NJ 08021. Memorial service will begin at 7:00 PM. Arrangements under the direction of the: ORA L. WOOSTER FUNERAL HOME, 51 Park Blvd., Clementon, NJ 08021.In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Paul's Presbyterian Church at the above address and/or Animal Welfare Association( AWA), 509 Centennial Blvd., Voorhees, NJ 08043 to. Share memories at OraLWoosterFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier-Post from Nov. 26 to Nov. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Frank's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -