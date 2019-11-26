|
Frank Rowe Beale Jr.
Voorhees - On November 18, 2019, Rowe, age 95, beloved husband of the late Ruth (nee Palmer) Beale. Survived by sons Mark of Voorhees, David (Keely) of Tullahoma, TN, 2 grandchildren Lauren and Noah. Rowe was a US Army WW II Veteran. He worked as an Electrical Specialist for the US Government. Rowe was a member of Ashland Evangelical Presbyterian Church and St. Paul's Presbyterian Church. Cremation was private. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the visitation with the family on Monday evening, December 16, 2019, 6-7pm at St. Paul's Presbyterian Church 433 Park Ave., Laurel Springs, NJ 08021. Memorial service will begin at 7:00 PM. Arrangements under the direction of the: ORA L. WOOSTER FUNERAL HOME, 51 Park Blvd., Clementon, NJ 08021.In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Paul's Presbyterian Church at the above address and/or Animal Welfare Association( AWA), 509 Centennial Blvd., Voorhees, NJ 08043 to. Share memories at OraLWoosterFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier-Post from Nov. 26 to Nov. 27, 2019