Frank S. Monteleone
Collingswood - Frank passed away peacefully on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at the age of 88. Beloved husband of Mary C. (nee Verna). Loving father of Debbie Penney (Chris) of Gibbsboro, NJ, Lynn Mooney (Mark) of Audubon, NJ, Frank Monteleone (Vicki) of Broomall, PA and Jennifer Maute (Joey) of Gibbsboro, NJ. Proud grandfather of Kasey, Christina, Tara, Lauren (Jeremy), Amanda, Lexi, Nick, Joey, Jr., Jessica and Emily. Adoring great grandfather of 6. Also survived by many nieces & nephews. Frank was a US Army Veteran. He worked for the DRPA & PATCO stations as an Electrician for many years. Frank loved "tinkering", fixing anything and everything he found around the house. He enjoyed spending time with his family especially his grandchildren. Known for his beautiful smile, Frank will be dearly missed by all who knew him. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his viewing Friday, February 21st from 9:30 to 11 AM at JACKSON FUNERAL HOME, 308 Haddon Avenue, Haddon Township, NJ, followed by his funeral service at 11 AM. Interment New St. Mary Cemetery, Bellmawr, NJ. In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions in Frank's memory may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or , 8108 Greensboro Dr., Suite 400, McLean, VA 22102. To share condolences please visit www.jacksonfh.net
