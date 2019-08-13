|
|
Pastor Frank T. Olsen, Sr.
Deptford/Blackwood Terrace - Pastor Frank T. Olsen, Sr., of Blackwood Terrace, NJ, went home to be with the Lord on August 9, 2019 at the age of 76. Beloved husband of Lois E. Olsen (nee Deaver). Loving father of Lois Mae Olsen, Holly Joy Robinson (Gregory), Frank T. Olsen, Jr. (Lisa), Tammy Sue Olsen (Josue), and former son-in-law Brian DeHart (Susan). Proud grandfather of Justen Gregory Robinson (Emily), Brian Keith DeHart, Jr., Benjamin Marc Robinson, Nathaniel Jordan Robinson, Levi Gabriel Robinson, Julia Anna DeHart, Marissa Nicole Olsen, Alisa Noelle Olsen, Gabrielle Grace Olsen, Olivia Gracelyn Robinson, Liliamae Joy Robinson, and Caleigh Ashlyn Olsen. Dear brother of Agnes Anna Dempsey (the late Carl). He is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
Pastor Olsen served the Lord side by side with his wife, Lois, for 53 years of marriage. He was a pastor at Bethany Baptist Church for 37 years and pastored for 50 years total. He was a wonderful pastor, husband, father, and grandfather. Pastor Olsen loved Jesus, his family, his church family, and his friends in the ministry. He committed his whole life to preaching the gospel. He loved southern gospel music.
Viewings will be Wednesday evening, August 14, 2019 from 6:00 PM to 9:00 PM, and again on Thursday, August 15, 2019 11:00 AM - 12:00 PM, both at Bethany Baptist Church, 2702 Good Intent Road, Blackwood Terrace, NJ 08096, where his funeral service will follow at 12:00 PM Thursday. Interment will take place at Lakeview Memorial Park, Cinnaminson, NJ. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to Bethany Baptist Church.
Share condolences at earlefuneralhome.com
Published in Courier-Post from Aug. 13 to Aug. 14, 2019