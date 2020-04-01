|
|
Frank T. Schwartz
Marlton - On March 26, 2020 Frank T. Schwartz III, age 82, passed away peacefully into the loving arms of Jesus. With his signature curly hair, gleaming blue eyes, welcoming smile and friendly humor, Frank warmed his family and friends' hearts throughout his life. His example of unconditional love and kindness will carry on. He was born on March 23,1938 and grew up in Burlington NJ where he attended All Saints School and Burlington High School. Frank was the loving husband of Anna Mary "Ann" (Shargo) for 53 years. A New Year's Eve blind date turned into love at first sight and their lives were changed forever. A mathematician at heart, he graduated from Montana State University and was soon recruited into the newly emerging profession of computer programming as a software engineer. His long career took the family to Paris, Texas, Kwajalein, and their hometown of Marlton, NJ. He contributed to the Aegis Radar and the Strategic Defense Missile Systems during his time at RCA, Martin Marietta, Lockheed Martin, and GE. He is remembered as a loving, patient, encouraging, and devoted father of Justine Marie Schwartz (Morgan Trotter), Juliane Mara Frank (Peter) and Jeanette Margot Barnard (Scott). Adoring Pop-Pop and #1 fan of Ollie, John, Olivia and Anna. No greater delight did he have than spending time with and cheering for his grandkids. Loyal son of the late Frank and Mary Schwartz (Diaczynsky). Caring big brother of Arthur Schwartz (Marilyn Gilroy), Randy Schwartz (Dorothy Donnelly) and the late Mary Ann (Paul Schultheis). A fan of technology, he purchased his first Apple computer (in 1979), the first Walkman, and the newest iPhone. Fun at heart, he enjoyed imitating the radio shows "The Shadow Knows" and "The Creaking Door" to the "delight" of his young brothers. And he always looked forward to family get-togethers with his siblings, nieces and nephews. And with a smile he'd say, "May the Schwartz be with you." Funeral services will be held privately for the family. A memorial mass and celebration of life will be held in the future. Memorial donations may be made to to support research for a cure for Parkinson's Disease P.O. Box 5014 Hagerstown, MD 21741-5014 or michaeljfox.org/donate.
Published in Courier-Post from Apr. 1 to Apr. 2, 2020