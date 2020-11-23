Frank T. Taylor
Audubon - Frank T. Taylor, age 95 of Audubon passed away November 21, 2020 at home. He was predeceased by his beloved wife, Mary Lou (nee Goan) in 2009 and is survived by his devoted children: Frank T. Jr and his wife Laura, and Marie O. Taylor. Also survived by his cherished grandchildren: Alexandra "Allie," Matthew and John. He leaves two sisters, Betty Lazevnick and Margaret and brother-in-law, Howard Theckston, a brother-in-law, Thomas Goan and many nieces and nephews. Three sisters preceded him in death: Mary Sieck, Ann Cowgill and Patricia Damminger.
Frank grew up in Paulsboro, was a Veteran of WWII serving in the US Navy and graduated from LaSalle University. He was a computer systems analyst who worked for Unisys Corporation in Blue Bell, PA from which he retired. A long-time parishioner of St. Rose of Lima Parish, he was devoted to his faith and family. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus Paulsboro Council, Queen of Heaven #4154 and past Grand Knight. Frank enjoyed simple pleasures: meals with family and friends, the seashore and most especially time with his grandchildren, whom he adored.
Interment and with a graveside service and military honors will be held privately at New St. Mary's Cemetery, Bellmawr, NJ. The family is planning a memorial mass at St. Rose of Lima R.C. Church, 4th Avenue and Kings Highway, Haddon Heights, NJ on Monday, DECEMBER 28, 2020 11:00a.m. and a social celebration at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Samaritan Hospice, 3906 Church Road, Mt. Laurel, NJ 08054-1108 or Juvenile Diabetes: JDRF 555 Croton Rd. Suite 111, King of Prussia, PA 19406 www.2jdrf.org
