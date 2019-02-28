|
|
Frank T. Zuber, Sr.
W. Collingswood Heights - Frank T. Zuber, Sr., on February 26, 2019, of W. Collingswood Heights. Age 77. Survived by his wife, 3 children, 8 grandchildren, 6 siblings and preceded in death by 2 siblings. There will be a visitation from 9:30am to 11am Friday morning at GARDNER FUNERAL HOME, RUNNEMEDE. Memorial service 11am at the funeral home. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, the family request that donations be made in Frank's name to the . Family and friends may share memories at www.GardnerFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier-Post on Feb. 28, 2019