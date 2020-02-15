|
|
Frank V. Fredericks
Frank V. Fredericks, 92, of Oak Valley, Deptford, passed away on February 12, 2020. He was born in Philadelphia and has resided in Oak Valley for 60 years. Frank served in the US Army during WWII. He was a sales representative for Napa Auto Parts.
Frank was predeceased by his wife Evelyn (nee Pinkerton); sister Harriett Rausch & brother Donald. He is survived by his sons Gary of Oak Valley & Scott (Cynthia) of Woodbury and sisters Hanna Winnburg, June Condran, Franny Mac Donald & Dorothy Parkinson.
Private cremation held under the direction of DAVIS & WAGNER FUNERAL HOME Woodbury, NJ. Memories and condolences may be shared online at daviswagner.com
Published in Courier-Post from Feb. 15 to Feb. 16, 2020