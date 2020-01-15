|
|
Frank W. Thatcher
Gibbsboro - On January 14, 2020, Frank, age 88. Beloved husband of Jo Ann Thatcher (nee Merlino) for 64 years. Survived by children Frank (Cristine) Thatcher of Westampton, James (Jennifer) Thatcher of Franklinville, Leigh Ann (Craig) Erlanger of Mt. Laurel, and David (Kristin) Thatcher of Laurel Springs; 11 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren; sister Marjorie Thomas of Virginia; brother John (Nancy) Thatcher of Barnsboro; and many loving nieces and nephews. He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. Frank was admitted to the practice of law in 1958 and went on to establish his own law firm in which he practiced law for over 50 years. During the course of his legal practice, he served as Solicitor for numerous municipal boards and committees, including the Township of Voorhees, Gloucester Township, and Washington Township. Frank was also a member of the Camden County Bar Association and the NJ State Bar Association. He was a life-long member of the Lions Club in Runnemede. He was a member of St. Paul's Presbyterian Church in Laurel Springs. Frank was an avid fisherman, boater, and a life-long Eagles fan. His greatest joy was being surrounded by his family. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his viewing on Sunday afternoon 3-5pm at the: ORA L. WOOSTER FUNERAL HOME, 51 Park Blvd., Clementon, NJ 08021. There will also be a visitation (No Viewing) on Monday morning 10-10:45 am at St. Paul's Presbyterian Church, 433 Park Ave., Laurel Springs, NJ 08021. Funeral Services will begin at 11 am. Interment: Locustwood Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations to the Lions Eye Bank of Delaware Valley, 401 North 3rd St., #305, Philadelphia, PA 19123 and/or St. Paul's Presbyterian Church at the above address. Share memories at OraLWoosterFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier-Post from Jan. 15 to Jan. 17, 2020