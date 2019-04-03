|
|
Frank Wasneuski
Williamstown - Frank J. Wasneuski, 69, of Williamstown, passed away peacefully at home on Monday, April 1, 2019 with his loving family by his side.
Frank was a proud and decorated United States Marine Veteran. He also was a man of the world. He enjoyed visiting the Amish Market and having a cup of coffee at the Williamstown Dunkin' Donuts. He loved Shih Tzus and perfected the tuck & roll method. No jar of peanut butter was safe around him and if ever asked he would say "I'm Fine."
Beloved husband of Annette (nee Collings). Devoted father of Michael (Diana) Wasneuski, Michelle (Jim) Butler, Cindy (Bob) Markey and Leah (Lou Palombo) Madden. Dear brother of Robert (Sharon) Wasneuski, Lorri (Mike) Palena and Barbara Howlett. Loving grandfather of 11 grandchildren. Loving great grandfather of 1 great grandchild.
Relatives and friends are invited to his viewing on Saturday, April 6th from 10:30 - 11:30 AM at Our Lady of Peace Parish / St. Mary's RC Church, 32 Carroll Ave., Williamstown. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 12:00 PM. Interment with Military Honors All Saints Cemetery, Newfield.
Arrangements are under the direction of the BELL-HENNESSY FUNERAL HOME, Williamstown.
Condolences and memories may be shared online @ www.bell-hennessy.com.
Published in Courier-Post on Apr. 3, 2019