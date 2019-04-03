Services
Bell-Hennessy Funeral Home
420 S Main St
Williamstown, NJ 08094
(856) 629-7244
Viewing
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:30 AM
Our Lady of Peace Parish / St. Mary's RC Church
32 Carroll Ave
Williamstown, NJ
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
12:00 PM
Our Lady of Peace Parish / St. Mary's RC Church
32 Carroll Ave.
Williamstown, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Frank Wasneuski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frank Wasneuski


1949 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Frank Wasneuski Obituary
Frank Wasneuski

Williamstown - Frank J. Wasneuski, 69, of Williamstown, passed away peacefully at home on Monday, April 1, 2019 with his loving family by his side.

Frank was a proud and decorated United States Marine Veteran. He also was a man of the world. He enjoyed visiting the Amish Market and having a cup of coffee at the Williamstown Dunkin' Donuts. He loved Shih Tzus and perfected the tuck & roll method. No jar of peanut butter was safe around him and if ever asked he would say "I'm Fine."

Beloved husband of Annette (nee Collings). Devoted father of Michael (Diana) Wasneuski, Michelle (Jim) Butler, Cindy (Bob) Markey and Leah (Lou Palombo) Madden. Dear brother of Robert (Sharon) Wasneuski, Lorri (Mike) Palena and Barbara Howlett. Loving grandfather of 11 grandchildren. Loving great grandfather of 1 great grandchild.

Relatives and friends are invited to his viewing on Saturday, April 6th from 10:30 - 11:30 AM at Our Lady of Peace Parish / St. Mary's RC Church, 32 Carroll Ave., Williamstown. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 12:00 PM. Interment with Military Honors All Saints Cemetery, Newfield.

Arrangements are under the direction of the BELL-HENNESSY FUNERAL HOME, Williamstown.

Condolences and memories may be shared online @ www.bell-hennessy.com.
Published in Courier-Post on Apr. 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bell-Hennessy Funeral Home
Download Now