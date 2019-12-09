|
Frank Wilson
On December 6, 2019 at the age of 87. Beloved husband of late Marie P. (nee Hayes). Loving brother of Jack (Jewell), Bernie (the late Doris), Mary Ryan, Betty Hall (the late Wendell), and Rosemarie Choicay (Jerry); predeceased by Peggy Astillero (Ambrocio), Nancy Hasson, Kathleen Scott (Tom), Helen Darragh (Mike) also survived by his brother-in-law Tom Hasson. Father of Jay O'Brien (Sandy), and Maureen Pomrink (Tom) and the late William O'Brien. Grandpop of 7 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. Frank was an Honorary member of the South Philadelphia String Band, the Gloucester City String Band and the Hardly Able Band; he is an Army Veteran, and started the Red Garter Banjo Band in Philadelphia & N. Wildwood, NJ. Relatives and friends are invited to his viewing Friday 9:30 AM - 10:30 AM at St. Christopher Church, 13301 Proctor Rd. Phila. PA 19116 followed by his Funeral Mass 10:30 AM. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers family prefers donations to St. Jude Children Hospital, 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 38105 in his memory. www.burnsfuneralhome.com 215-637-1414
Published in Courier-Post from Dec. 9 to Dec. 10, 2019