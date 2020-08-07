Franklin Cowherd
Camden - On August 1, 2020, Franklin (Franky) Gregory
Cowherd passed away quietly to be with our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. He was born on March 17, 1952 in Plainfield, NJ. He was the fourth child of William B. Cowherd and Arburta Cowherd-DeShong.He is survived by his mother and step-father, Arburta (Barry) DeShong; children, Jocelyn (Chris) Liggins, LaDeadra Fernandez,
Rosetta Fernandez, and Niyimee Fernandez;grandchildren Evin, Stepfon, Mateem, Mickayla, Ny'daeyah, Nasir, Shamyra, Keyara, and Bayshon; great-grandchild, Leionni; siblings, William (Libby) Cowherd, Merdis Hill, Arburta Jones, and Doris (Larry) Carpenter; predeceased, Philip and Vincent Cowherd; and a host of nephews,nieces, great-nephews, great-nieces and friends. Family & Friends are invited for viewing 9-11am 8/12 @ Boyd Funeral Home 1458 Mt Ephraim Ave Camden N.J. www.boydfuneralservices.com