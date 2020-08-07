1/1
Franklin Cowherd
1952 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Franklin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Franklin Cowherd

Camden - On August 1, 2020, Franklin (Franky) Gregory

Cowherd passed away quietly to be with our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. He was born on March 17, 1952 in Plainfield, NJ. He was the fourth child of William B. Cowherd and Arburta Cowherd-DeShong.He is survived by his mother and step-father, Arburta (Barry) DeShong; children, Jocelyn (Chris) Liggins, LaDeadra Fernandez,

Rosetta Fernandez, and Niyimee Fernandez;grandchildren Evin, Stepfon, Mateem, Mickayla, Ny'daeyah, Nasir, Shamyra, Keyara, and Bayshon; great-grandchild, Leionni; siblings, William (Libby) Cowherd, Merdis Hill, Arburta Jones, and Doris (Larry) Carpenter; predeceased, Philip and Vincent Cowherd; and a host of nephews,nieces, great-nephews, great-nieces and friends. Family & Friends are invited for viewing 9-11am 8/12 @ Boyd Funeral Home 1458 Mt Ephraim Ave Camden N.J. www.boydfuneralservices.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier Post from Aug. 7 to Aug. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
12
Viewing
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Boyd Funeral Services Llc
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Boyd Funeral Services Llc
1458 Mount Ephraim Ave
Camden, NJ 08104
(856) 963-1515
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Boyd Funeral Services Llc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved