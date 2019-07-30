|
Fred E. Kraft
Gloucester City - On July 27, 2019. Age 82. Loving and devoted husband of 34 years to the late Mary Ellen Kraft, who passed away in 1995. Loving father of Linda (Richard) Stewart, Amy (John) Pallante and Jeffrey P. (Lori) Kraft. Cherished grandfather of nine, who he adored, Kyle, Kevin, Patrick, Brett, Mitchell, Garrett, Emma, Jack and Mariel. Beloved brother of Edwina (Joseph) Bradford, Edwin (Betty Ann) Kraft and the late Dorothy Wright.
Fred was a lifelong resident of Gloucester City and a graduate of Gloucester High School class of 1954. He proudly served our country in the Air National Guard during the Berlin Crisis. Fred was a well-respected, self-employed carpenter who served the area for 47 years. He was an avid fan and proud supporter of GHS Athletics. Fred was a longtime member of the First United Methodist Church of Gloucester, where he served as a Sunday School Teacher.
Relatives and friends are invited to his viewing on Thursday morning, August 1, 2019 from 10 AM to 12 Noon at the McCANN-HEALEY FUNERAL HOME, 851 Monmouth St., Gloucester City. Prayer Service 12 Noon in the funeral home. Interment Eglington Cemetery, Clarksboro.
In lieu of flowers, donations are requested to the Fred and Mary Ellen Kraft Scholarship Fund, c/o Gloucester City High School, 1300 Market St., Gloucester City, NJ 08030.
Condolences and Memories may be shared at www.mccannhealey.com under the obituary of Fred E. Kraft. Funeral Arrangements and Inquiries through: McCANN-HEALEY FUNERAL HOME, Gloucester City Ph:856-456-1142
Published in Courier-Post on July 30, 2019