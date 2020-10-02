Fred Johnson, Jr.
Winslow - age 67 passed away Wednesday September 23, 2020 at Jefferson Hospital at Washington Twp. NJ. Fred was born in Mt. Holly, NJ and raised in the Waterford area He was a graduate of Edgewood Regional High School. He worked for Shop Rite Supermarkets for over 29 years in Clementon, Williamstown, and Berlin as a receiver. He loved doing yard work and taking care of his lawn. He also enjoyed his cars and Atco Drag way. He is predeceased by his parents, Fred, Sr. and Sadie Johnson (nee Felton) and his brothers, Charles, Bruce and Allen Johnson. He is survived by his loving wife Deborah Johnson (nee Wilson) and son Kean Johnson and his wife Hazel of Berlin, NJ, brothers, Lewis and Robert Johnson and sister's Grace McMillian, Renee Johnson and Allison Leftridge. He will be sadly missed by his step-grandchildren, Hugh Santare (Brittany) and Chrysta Santare. Services will be at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to the Marinella Funeral Home Hammonton, NJ. To share condolences please visit www.marinellafuneralhome.com
