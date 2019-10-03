|
Fred R. Guarnieri
Haddon Township - Fred ("Freddy") R. Guarnieri Jr. of Haddon Township, New Jersey, entered eternal life on Monday, October 1, 2019 at the age of 79. He died at home, surrounded by family and love.
Fred was born April 24, 1940 to Fred and Carolyn (Van Huffel) Guarnieri in Warren, Ohio. He is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Patricia A. Guarnieri. He was the father of Elizabeth C. Guarnieri (Robert Loewe) of Silver Spring, MD, and Patricia G. Pace (Jonathan) also of Silver Spring, MD, with children Samuel and Luke. He leaves beloved siblings, in-laws, nieces, nephews, and friends.
Fred graduated from Youngstown State University in Ohio in 1962 with a degree in Philosophy. He received a commission in the United States Navy in 1962 and served honorably, achieving the rank of Full Lieutenant. Fred was the owner of Freddy's Liquor Shop in Haddon Township, NJ for forty years from 1967. During his retirement he enjoyed part-time work driving for Enterprise Rental Cars.
Fred was devoted to his family, faith and friends. He was a founding member of St. Vincent Pallotti Parish, a member of the Knights of Columbus and many other civic and charitable organizations. Fred was an active member of Tavistock Country Club and celebrated many important occasions there throughout his life.
Family and friends are invited to the Visitation on Friday October 4, 2019 from 9:00 - 11:00 am at St. Vincent Pallotti Church, 901 Hopkins Road Haddon Twp, NJ 08033. Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 am. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to BLAKE-DOYLE Funeral Home, Collingswood, NJ 08108. Visit BLAKE-DOYLE.com for full story and to leave your remembrances of Fred.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations to a and a toast to celebrate Fred's life.
Published in Courier-Post on Oct. 3, 2019