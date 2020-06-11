Freda D. "Voula" Stavros
Freda D. "Voula" Stavros

Mt. Laurel - STAVROS-

Freda D. Paraskevi/Voula, (nee Likogiannis) age 76 of Mt. Laurel on June 10, 2020. Beloved wife of David Thomas Stavros.

Devoted mother of Thomas David Stavros (Jacqueline), Olga Polites (Michael) and Andrew Michael Likogiannis (Loukia). Loving grandmother of Pauline M. Polites, John Michael Polites, Maria Voula Likogiannis, Michael Andrew Likogiannis and Lauren Paraskevi Stavros. Dear sister of the late Michael Andrew Likogiannis.

Freda was a very active member of St. Thomas Greek Orthodox Church in Cherry Hill, serving in multiple organizations in various roles. Her hobbies and interests included raising orchids, cooking, sewing, hosting house parties, extensive travels to Greece and indulging her grandchildren. Her vivaciousness was infectious among her friends, and her generosity renowned by everyone who knew her.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend funeral services Monday 11 a.m. at St. Thomas Greek Orthodox Church, 615 Mercer Street Cherry Hill where visitation will be held 10 a.m.-11 a.m. Interment Locustwood Memorial Park, Cherry Hill. The family requests in lieu of flowers donations to Alzheimers Disease Research Foundation at https://curealz.org/giving/donate

To share condolences with the family please visit www.murrayparadeefh.com




Published in Courier Post from Jun. 11 to Jun. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
15
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
St. Thomas Greek Orthodox Church
JUN
15
Funeral service
11:00 AM
St. Thomas Greek Orthodox Church
Funeral services provided by
Murray - Paradee Funeral Home
601 Marlton Pike
Cherry Hill, NJ 08002
856-429-8020
