Freddie Footman, Jr.
Pemberton - On August 5, 2020. Age 90. Beloved father of Nehemiah Footman and Suk Footman. Freddie was a proud U.S. Army Veteran serving from February 26, 1948, and retiring after 30 honorable years as a Sergeant Major on February 28, 1978. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend his U.S. Army Military Honors on Friday, August 28, 2020, at 9:30 am at Brig. General William C. Doyle Veterans Memorial Cemetery: 350 Provinceline Road, Wrightstown, NJ 08562. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.mccannhealey.com
