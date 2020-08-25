1/
Freddie Footman Jr.
Freddie Footman, Jr.

Pemberton - On August 5, 2020. Age 90. Beloved father of Nehemiah Footman and Suk Footman. Freddie was a proud U.S. Army Veteran serving from February 26, 1948, and retiring after 30 honorable years as a Sergeant Major on February 28, 1978. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend his U.S. Army Military Honors on Friday, August 28, 2020, at 9:30 am at Brig. General William C. Doyle Veterans Memorial Cemetery: 350 Provinceline Road, Wrightstown, NJ 08562. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.mccannhealey.com under the obituary of Freddie Footman, Jr. Funeral Arrangements and Inquiries through:

McCann-Healey

Funeral Home:

Gloucester City

Ph: 856-456-1142






Published in Courier Post from Aug. 25 to Aug. 26, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
McCANN-HEALEY FUNERAL HOME
851 MONMOUTH STREET
Gloucester City, NJ 08030-1508
(856) 456-1142
