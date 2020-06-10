Frederic C. "Freddie" King
Laurel Springs - Fred (Freddie) King,74, of Laurel Springs passed away suddenly on June 7, 2020. He was a 1965 graduate of Clearview High School. Fred's career was in roofing and siding. He spent the last 30 years with Sun Roofing in Erial, where he still worked full time and was well respected with many friends. Fred enjoyed the simple things in life. He still enjoyed playing his guitar and played professionally around the area in his younger years. He loved rockin and rollin with his grandchildren. He enjoyed flea markets, especially Columbus, hot rods, Busch beer, and hanging out in his backyard, where he would feed peanuts to the animals. He loved visits from his family and friends and he was the life of the party. He was so fun to be around. Fred will be forever missed by those who loved him. He leaves to cherish his memory his love of 40 years, Margie Clark. His daughters, Stephanie Mecouch(Thomas), Stacey Masso(Dave), and Kadi King. His stepsons, Bill Clark(Kim), and Ryan Clark(Dana). His grandchildren, Alex, Taylor, Cierra, AJ, Kamryn, Dominic, Manny, Sophia, Ashlee, Willie, and Abby. Great grandchildren, Gia, Sienna, Logan, and one on the way. He was pre-deceased by his parents, Louis and Louise King. Per Fred's wishes, there will be no viewing or funeral. Instead his family will celebrate his life with a backyard party. Just the way he liked it. Share memories at OraLWoosterFuneralHome.com.
Laurel Springs - Fred (Freddie) King,74, of Laurel Springs passed away suddenly on June 7, 2020. He was a 1965 graduate of Clearview High School. Fred's career was in roofing and siding. He spent the last 30 years with Sun Roofing in Erial, where he still worked full time and was well respected with many friends. Fred enjoyed the simple things in life. He still enjoyed playing his guitar and played professionally around the area in his younger years. He loved rockin and rollin with his grandchildren. He enjoyed flea markets, especially Columbus, hot rods, Busch beer, and hanging out in his backyard, where he would feed peanuts to the animals. He loved visits from his family and friends and he was the life of the party. He was so fun to be around. Fred will be forever missed by those who loved him. He leaves to cherish his memory his love of 40 years, Margie Clark. His daughters, Stephanie Mecouch(Thomas), Stacey Masso(Dave), and Kadi King. His stepsons, Bill Clark(Kim), and Ryan Clark(Dana). His grandchildren, Alex, Taylor, Cierra, AJ, Kamryn, Dominic, Manny, Sophia, Ashlee, Willie, and Abby. Great grandchildren, Gia, Sienna, Logan, and one on the way. He was pre-deceased by his parents, Louis and Louise King. Per Fred's wishes, there will be no viewing or funeral. Instead his family will celebrate his life with a backyard party. Just the way he liked it. Share memories at OraLWoosterFuneralHome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier Post from Jun. 10 to Jun. 14, 2020.