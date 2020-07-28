Frederick C. Schumacher, Jr.
Delair - Suddenly on July 26, 2020; age 60 years.
Beloved son of Frederick C. and Rosalie J. (nee Visalli) Schumacher Sr.; Devoted father of Samantha (Chase) Compton, Alicia Schumacher (Adam Roesler), Nicole, Katherine and Georgia Schumacher; Loving grandfather of Jackson Roesler, Eliza Compton, Scarlett Roesler, Evelyn Compton and Knox Roesler; Dear brother of Diane (John) Makin and Gail (Ernie) Heimberger.
Relatives and friends are invited to the Visitation and Funeral on Saturday from 8:30 to 10:30 AM at the Falco/Caruso & Leonard Pennsauken Funeral Home, where a Funeral Service will be held at 10:30 AM. Due to COVID-19 capacity restrictions, face masks must be worn at all times inside the building and we ask that you limit your stay so that others can pay their respects.
Memorial donations may be made in his name to Mental Health America, c/o Gift Office, 500 Montgomery Street, Suite 820, Alexandria, VA 22314. Info, condolences and guestbook at www.carusocare.com