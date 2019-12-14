|
|
Frederick D. Knapp
Voorhees - Frederick D. Knapp of Lions Gate, Voorhees NJ passed away on December 12, 2019. Mr. Knapp was born in Miami FL on March 20, 1926. After a sunny childhood, his family moved to Charleston WV where Mr. Knapp graduated high school in 1944. Upon graduation he joined the US Navy, training first on Lake Erie and then sailing down the Mississippi River, through the Panama Canal to the Pacific Theater. His ship, the LST- 1091, docked at Sasebo, Japan shortly after the atomic bomb was dropped on the nearby city of Nagasaki. After WWII, he attended the University of Oklahoma and received his bachelor's degree in Business Administration in 1950 from Marshall University in WV.
During the early 1950s Mr. Knapp worked at the Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond VA and later at the University of Virginia's Bureau of Population and Economic Research. His boss set him up on a blind date with Dorothy Winans in August of 1958. Fred and Dorothy married on their lunch hour in Richmond VA on Groundhog's Day 1959. They moved to Charlottesville VA where Mr. Knapp completed a Master's degree in Economics in 1960 at the University of Virginia and began working for the federal government on the economics of pollution control.
His position moved into the newly created Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), which established an office in Philadelphia PA. He and Dorothy moved their family to Cherry Hill NJ in 1972. At the EPA he worked in the Water Division to assist the Middle Atlantic states in funding water treatment systems and later provided economic expertise to a variety of EPA programs. He finished his career assisting the Superfund Program to recover money spent on clean-ups from the parties responsible for the pollution. He was a founding member of Union Local AFGE 3631, which continues to represent EPA employees in the Philadelphia office.
Mr. Knapp was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 51 years, Dorothy, in 2010. He is survived by his son Gary of Springfield NJ and his daughter Ruth of Voorhees NJ. Funeral services will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to Activities-Skilled Nursing Dept., Lions Gate CCRC, 1100 Laurel Oak Road, Voorhees, NJ 08043, or the Environmental Defense Fund www.edf.org.
Published in Courier-Post from Dec. 14 to Dec. 15, 2019